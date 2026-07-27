Join the Victoria Cool Aid Society for Health + Homecoming: The Second Annual Gala for Good on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Hotel Grand Pacific.

This inspiring evening brings together community leaders, local businesses, healthcare champions, and supporters to help strengthen housing and healthcare services for people facing some of Greater Victoria’s greatest barriers.

Guests will enjoy an evening of dinner, music, storytelling, and community impact while helping raise funds to support Cool Aid’s housing and health initiatives, including the soon-to-open Dr. Joe Haegert Community Health Centre. The new centre will provide barrier-free, trauma-informed primary care, mental health and recovery services, culturally safe care, and a community pharmacy—all under one roof.

Every dollar raised helps ensure more people in Greater Victoria have access to safe housing, compassionate healthcare, and the support they need to thrive.

Get you tickets HERE