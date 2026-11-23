A beloved Victoria holiday tradition is back for its 18th year! Presented by Peninsula Co-op and hosted at the Hotel Grand Pacific, Habitat Victoria’s Gingerbread Showcase features dozens of incredible creations from talented professional and home bakers, all inspired by this year’s theme, Where Dreams Come True.

Bakers spend hundreds of hours bringing their imaginative designs to life using edible materials of all kinds. Visitors are invited to explore the displays, vote for their favourite and make a donation in support of Habitat Victoria’s work helping local families get a hand-up into affordable homeownership.

As Habitat Victoria’s premier annual fundraiser, the Showcase welcomes more than 20,000 visitors each year and is made possible by dedicated volunteer Gingerbread Ambassadors who help bring the event to life.

Visit daily from 9 AM to 9 PM, November 20, 2026, through January 3, 2027, at the Hotel Grand Pacific.

More info HERE