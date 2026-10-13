Galey Farms Pumpkinfest, Festival of Fear & The Asylum

Fall fun and Halloween thrills are waiting at Galey Farms! 🎃👻

Celebrate the season with three exciting experiences for the whole family. Visit Pumpkinfest during the day for train rides, wagon rides, a corn maze, Ghost Town, the Kid’s Haunted House, the Magical Memories Patch and the pumpkin patch. Pumpkins are available for purchase on site!

When the sun goes down, the scares begin with Festival of Fear! Explore spooky attractions after dark, including Ghost Town, the corn maze and more. For those ready for an extra fright, step inside The Asylum Haunted House, featuring 6,000 square feet of Halloween thrills, twisted clowns, terrifying characters and unexpected surprises.

Pumpkinfest: October 3rd–November 1st, running weekends, Thanksgiving Monday and Friday, October 23rd.

Festival of Fear & The Asylum: October 8th–31st, running weekend evenings and select weeknights.

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fall adventures or a spooky night out with friends, Galey Farms has Halloween fun for everyone!

Purchase tickets HERE