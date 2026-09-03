Fall GoByBike Week 2026

Fall GoByBike Week returns to Greater Victoria September 19–25, 2026!

Get on your bike, log your rides and discover how fun and easy it can be to choose cycling for everyday trips. Whether you’re riding to work or school, running errands, meeting friends or simply getting out for a ride, every trip counts!

Register for free at GoByBikeBC.ca, join or create a team, log your rides and take on the new GoByBike Challenge. Complete challenges, visit Celebration Stations, collect stamps and unlock different prize levels along the way.

Throughout the week, Capital Bike will host seven free Celebration Stations across Greater Victoria, featuring snacks and drinks, local partners, bike maintenance, cycling resources, wellness activities, transit information, giveaways and more.

Prizes include an oceanview stay at Sooke Harbour House, whale-watching experiences, a round-trip ferry experience with Black Ball Ferry Line, BC Transit monthly passes, yoga packages, local gift cards, coffee, wellness experiences and more!

Fall GoByBike Week is FREE and open to people of all ages and abilities.

📅 September 19–25, 2026

📍 Celebration Stations across Greater Victoria

💻 Register and log your rides at GoByBikeBC.ca

🔗 capitalbike.ca/gobybikeweek/