Downtown Victoria is getting into the spirit of the beautiful game with the DVBA Summer of Soccer! From June through July, soccer fans can enjoy free community events, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, prize giveaways, and match screenings throughout downtown Victoria. Highlights include the Summer of Soccer Kick Off on Government Street, Family Play Day at Ship Point, and live match viewing at Market Square. Fans can also catch games at participating downtown restaurants and pubs while celebrating the excitement of international soccer all summer long. Admission to the featured events is free and open to all ages.

Visit Summer of Soccer - DVBA for more information