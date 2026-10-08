Cheng² Duo with Special Guest James Campbell in Concert

Experience an evening of exceptional classical music as the Victoria Conservatory of Music presents Cheng² Duo with special guest James Campbell at Alix Goolden Performance Hall on Saturday, October 24.

The JUNO-nominated Cheng² Duo features Canadian siblings Bryan Cheng on cello and Silvie Cheng on piano. Joining them is acclaimed Canadian clarinetist James Campbell, an Order of Canada recipient who has performed with orchestras around the world.

Enjoy an evening of musical artistry, engaging storytelling and expressive performances in the heart of downtown Victoria.

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Where: Alix Goolden Performance Hall, 900 Johnson Street, Victoria

Tickets: $45 for adults and $25 for youth and students under 18, plus fees.

Get your tickets online at Showpass.