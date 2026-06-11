Celebrate 20 years of glitter, glamour, and laughter with The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at Other Guise Theatre.

Before heading to the world-renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, the award-winning Victoria troupe is presenting a special one-night-only preview featuring two different 50-minute performances at 7 PM and 9 PM.

Known for their unique blend of burlesque, comedy, cabaret, and theatrical spectacle, The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue has entertained audiences around the world for two decades. The evening wraps up with a Karaoke-A-Go-Go after party, with proceeds helping support the troupe’s journey to Edinburgh.

Tickets: The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue - FRINGE PREVIEW SHOWS!

See both performances and use the discount code TWOSHOWS20%OFF to save 20%.