Canadian Forces Snowbirds Spectacular 55th Anniversary

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, take to the skies high above Victoria for jaw-dropping aerial performance you won’t soon forget.

The big show happens Tuesday, August 4th, at 5PM. Be sure to grab your spot along Dallas Road and the walkway between Clover Point and Finlayson early.

This is the team’s first full demonstration in Victoria since 2015, where they will be performing their full high show, filled with spectacular acrobatics, gravity defying maneuvers, and roaring jet engines.

Join us August 4th at 5PM at Dallas Road Park for an aerobatic performance! Come down early and grab dinner from local food trucks. And then listen to snowbird’s command centre action LIVE on CFAX 1070 and the iHeartRadio App!

MORE INFO HERE