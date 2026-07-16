Celebrate our coast at the Cadboro Bay Festival on Sunday, August 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free, family-friendly event celebrates ocean sustainability, recreation, and community. Enjoy live music, delicious food, community drumming, water-themed activities, interactive displays, and booths highlighting ocean sports, marine wildlife, and environmental stewardship. Whether you’re passionate about protecting our waterways or simply looking for a fun day by the ocean, there’s something for everyone at the Cadboro Bay Festival.

www.saanich.ca/cadborobayfestival