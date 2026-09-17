This October, get moving with Broadmead Care’s Kms4Care, a 35-kilometre movement challenge supporting veterans, seniors, and adults with disabilities living in Broadmead Care Homes.

Move your way, at your own pace, while helping raise funds for new beds and mattresses for people living in long-term care. Registration is free, and there are awesome prizes to be won along the way.

Every kilometre counts, every donation inspires, and together we can change lives.

Sign up and learn more at www.broadmeadcare.com/kms4care