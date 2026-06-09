BC SPCA Victoria Lock-In for Love 2026

Be a hero for animals with the BC SPCA Victoria Lock-In for Love! From June 11 to 27, 2026, individuals and teams can register for a free online fundraising page and help raise money for injured, homeless, and vulnerable animals in our community. Fundraise with friends, family, and coworkers, and those who raise $150 or more will earn an invitation to the Lock-In for Love celebration on June 27 at the BC SPCA Victoria Community Animal Centre. Meet adorable animal ambassadors, celebrate your impact, and help give local animals a second chance at a happy, healthy, loving life. Donations of all sizes are welcome, with funds staying local to support animals in need throughout Greater Victoria.

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