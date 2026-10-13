Win a Family 4-Pack to Pumpkinfest!

Get ready for some fall fun! 🎃 Listen to Afternoons with Josh and Jade on CFAX 1070 for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Pumpkinfest at Galey Farms!

Explore the corn maze, hop aboard the train and wagon rides, visit Ghost Town, brave the Kid’s Haunted House, and find your way to the pumpkin patch. With the Magical Memories Patch and plenty of Halloween fun, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy!

Pumpkinfest runs weekends, Thanksgiving Monday, and Friday, October 23rd, through November 1st. Pumpkins are available for purchase on site.

Listen to Afternoons with Josh and Jade for your chance to win a family day out at one of Victoria’s favourite fall traditions!

Purchase tickets HERE