Win a BC Lions Game Day Experience!

CFAX 1070 is teaming up with the BC Lions to give you the chance to ROAR this season!

This week, listen to Josh & Jade, Afternoons on CFAX 1070, Monday through Wednesday for your chance to win an incredible BC Lions prize pack.

One lucky winner each day will receive:

A 4-pack of tickets to an upcoming BC Lions home game.

to an upcoming BC Lions home game. A $100 BC Lions Team Store gift card to gear up before kickoff.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the excitement of BC Lions football live. Tune in, listen for your cue to call, and you could be cheering from the stands!