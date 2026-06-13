Listen to Win TD Victoria International JazzFest Tickets!

Get ready for 10 days of incredible live music! Listen to Mornings with Ryan and Lisa all week long for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the TD Victoria International JazzFest.

From jazz and blues to funk, world music, and more, JazzFest brings outstanding performers and unforgettable live music experiences to venues across Victoria and Esquimalt. Tune in to CFAX 1070 mornings for your chance to be part of one of Vancouver Island’s most celebrated summer festivals.

Visit TD JazzFest 2026 | Summer Music Festival in Victoria BC for more info.