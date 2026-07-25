Listen to Win a $100 Glenwood Meats Gift Card

Get your barbecue ready with the CFAX 1070 Long Weekend Meat Draw!

Listen to Mornings with Ryan and Lisa every weekday morning at 8:10 a.m. as they pick a secret raffle number between 1 and 100.

Think you’ve got the winning number? Text in your guess, and if you’re the first listener to guess correctly, you’ll score a $100 Glenwood Meats gift card—just in time to stock up for your next barbecue.

Tune in weekday mornings, make your guess, and you could be firing up the grill with help from Glenwood Meats!