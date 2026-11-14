Into the Woods Tickets

Ever wonder what happens AFTER happily ever after? Victoria On Stage Musical Theatre Society presents Into the Woods, coming to the McPherson Playhouse November 27th through December 6th!

Join Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, and a whole cast of fairy-tale favourites in a magical musical adventure filled with laughter, unforgettable music, and unexpected twists!

V.O.S. has been bringing musical theatre to Victoria audiences since 1945, and now YOU have a chance to win tickets to opening night, Friday, November 27th!

Listen to Josh & Jade for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Tickets on sale now. BUY HERE