Listen Friday afternoons with Josh and Jade on CFAX 1070 for your chance to win 1 of 10 Black Fly Beachside Giveaway Prize Packs, each valued at $350.

Each prize pack is loaded with everything you need for the ultimate beach day, including:

A Black Fly x Chilly Moose Backpack Cooler

A Black Fly Magnetic Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

A Large sandproof, waterproof Beach Blanket

2 Black Fly Tank Tops

2 Pairs of Black Fly Sunglasses

Whether you’re heading to the beach, the lake, a backyard BBQ, or your next weekend adventure, Black Fly Spirits has your summer covered.

Listen every Friday afternoon to Josh and Jade on CFAX 1070 for your chance to win!