Contests

Black Fly Beachside Giveaway

Black Fly Spirits

Listen Friday afternoons with Josh and Jade on CFAX 1070 for your chance to win 1 of 10 Black Fly Beachside Giveaway Prize Packs, each valued at $350.

Each prize pack is loaded with everything you need for the ultimate beach day, including:

  • A Black Fly x Chilly Moose Backpack Cooler
  • A Black Fly Magnetic Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
  • A Large sandproof, waterproof Beach Blanket
  • 2 Black Fly Tank Tops
  • 2 Pairs of Black Fly Sunglasses

Whether you’re heading to the beach, the lake, a backyard BBQ, or your next weekend adventure, Black Fly Spirits has your summer covered.

Listen every Friday afternoon to Josh and Jade on CFAX 1070 for your chance to win!

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