Listen Friday afternoons with Josh and Jade on CFAX 1070 for your chance to win 1 of 10 Black Fly Beachside Giveaway Prize Packs, each valued at $350.
Each prize pack is loaded with everything you need for the ultimate beach day, including:
- A Black Fly x Chilly Moose Backpack Cooler
- A Black Fly Magnetic Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- A Large sandproof, waterproof Beach Blanket
- 2 Black Fly Tank Tops
- 2 Pairs of Black Fly Sunglasses
Whether you’re heading to the beach, the lake, a backyard BBQ, or your next weekend adventure, Black Fly Spirits has your summer covered.
Listen every Friday afternoon to Josh and Jade on CFAX 1070 for your chance to win!